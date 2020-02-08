Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

China coronavirus deaths reach 811, surpasses SARS death toll
NNN  - The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has risen to 811 in mainland China, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday. The death toll thereby surpassed that of SARS, a respiratory disease which caused a global health scare in the ...

6 hours ago
1 Nigerian Masses In Difficult Times – Sultan - Leaders NG, 3 hours ago
2 Prune Northern Nigerian mistletoe, cure Nigeria - The News, 4 hours ago
3 Kebbi emir reveals those sponsoring insurgents, others - Today, 4 hours ago
4 CORONAVIRUS: Health officials in China battle outbreak as death toll rises beyond 800 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
5 Lawyer drags Buhai’s daughter to court over private jet saga - Olisa TV, 4 hours ago
6 2023: PRP dares PDP, APC, says it’s set to displace other parties in Nigeria - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 EFCC quizzes former Abia governor, sons over ‘N150 billion fraud’ - Today, 4 hours ago
8 Ohanaeze in Imo speaks their mind on Uzodinma as governor - Ripples, 4 hours ago
9 BAYELSA STATE GOVERNOR, @iamHSDickson HONOURED IN BENUE STATE - Leaders NG, 4 hours ago
10 Amotekun: South-West states prepare enabling law - MetroStar Nigeria, 4 hours ago
