China is US ‘Greatest Threat’ – FBI Director
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - The director of the FBI has said that acts of espionage and theft by China’s government pose the “greatest long-term threat” to Continue reading China is US ‘Greatest Threat’ – FBI Director at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


1 CAC pastor arrested for raping his daughter in the period of 5 years and impregnating her THREE TIMES - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Paul Okoye celebrates his twins as they turn a year older - Julia Blaise Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Role Following Backlash - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
4 OGUN PASTOR SERIALLY RAPES DAUGHTER, PROCURES ABORTION FOR HER 3 TIMES - Abuja Reporters, 3 hours ago
5 AEW star Chris Jericho comments on WWE’s Eye for an Eye Match set for Extreme Rules - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
6 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 China is US ‘Greatest Threat’ – FBI Director - Biz Watch Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 Police Arrests Clergyman For Impregnating Daughter Again After Three Abortions - The New Era News, 4 hours ago
9 Buhari appoints Mustafa Chike-Obi as Nigeria’s special envoy to U.S. - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
