China jails Protestant pastor for nine years for 'inciting' subversion
The Guardian  - China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for "incitement to subvert state power".

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Ganduje appoints five female Special Advisers - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 BOKO HARAM: Buhari’s govt to begin replacing military with police in the North East in 2020 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Bolivia expels Mexican ambassador over asylum dispute - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 I am not behind hate speech Bill – Lai Mohammed - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Appoint Me INEC Chair And I’ll Conduct Elections Without Asking FG For Kobo – Galadima - Aledeh, 2 hours ago
6 FG Reacts to Adoption of ECOWAS Single Currency by French-speaking Countries - This Day, 2 hours ago
7 "Nigerians Please Help Me And Get Justice" - Widow Cries After SARS Killed Her Son (Video) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 FG Places Travel Restrictions On Ministers, Others - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Yuletide: NANS declares war on politicians sharing foreign rice - First Nigeria News, 2 hours ago
10 Senator Akume under fire for ‘insulting’ Tor Tiv - Today, 2 hours ago
