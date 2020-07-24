Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Complete Sports
News at a Glance
China offers $1 billion loan to Latin America and the Caribbean for access to its COVID-19 vaccine
Velox News
- China has announced a $1 billion loan to Latin America and the Caribbean for access to it’s Covid-19 vaccine.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Another Source
KOKO TV Nigeria:
China has announced the provision of a $1 billion loan to Latin America and the Caribbean countries to use access its COVID-19 vaccine.
More Picks
1
Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) -
Yaba Left Online,
40 mins ago
2
BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) -
Naija Loaded,
52 mins ago
3
AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
53 mins ago
4
#BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
5
VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
6
5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment -
Friday Posts,
2 hours ago
7
”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
8
OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
9
NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise -
The Punch,
3 hours ago
10
#BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) -
360Nobs.com,
3 hours ago
