China says virus ability to spread getting stronger
The Nigeria Lawyer  - BEIJING (Reuters) – The coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, with more than 2,000 people globally infected and 56 in China killed by the disease.

4 hours ago
