

News at a Glance



”China should be fined for putting the world at risk”- Toke Makinwa Nigerian Eye - Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa has expressed anger at China for putting the whole world at riskMakinwa who took to her twitter handle to express how furious she is with the spread of the disease said China should be made to pay dearly for the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



