Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Similar News
Vanguard News:
The biophysicist was guilty of illegal practice in trying to alter the genetic makeup of twins Lula and Nana The scientist who created the world’s first “gene-edited” babies has been sentenced to three years in prison by a court in China. He Jiankui ...
Daily Times:
A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice, state media reported.
NAN:
A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world's first gene-edited babies to three years in prison.
Ripples Nigeria:
A gene-editing scientist in China identified as He Jiankui has been slapped with a 3-year jail term by a Shenzhen-based court for ‘crossing the line’ with his work after women gave birth to gene-edited babies.
NNN:
NNN.COM.NG : A Chinese court sentenced researcher He Jiankui to three years in prison on Monday for “illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction”.
PM News:
A Chinese court in Shenzhen on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui, who claimed to have produced gene-edited babies to three years in prison. He was also fined about $430,000 for violating relevant regulations and ethical principles.
Today:
He Jiankui said in November 2018 that he had used a gene-editing technology known as Crispr-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls, causing a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.
Daily Nigerian:
A Chinese court sentenced researcher He Jiankui to three years in prison on Monday for “illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction”.
The News Guru:
A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the scientist who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical practice, state media reported.
The Breaking Times:
A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a scientist who claimed to have produced gene-edited babies to three years in prison and fined about $430,000 for violating relevant regulations and ethical principles.
TV360 Nigeria:
The Pastor of Early Rain Covenant Church in China’s southwestern city of Chengdu has been sentenced to nine years in jail over charges of inciting subversion of state power and illegally operating a business.
Instablog 9ja:
A court in China sentenced the scientist who created the world’s first “gene-edited” babies, to three years in prison on Monday, having found him guilty on charges of illegally practising medicine.
Leaders NG:
.A court in China sentenced the scientist who created the world’s first “gene-edited” babies, to three years in prison on Monday, having found him guilty on charges of illegally practising medicine...He Jiankui, then an associate [...]
Emperor Gist:
Kemi Filani Blog:
A renowned China based scientist has been convicted after being found guilty for editing babies genes to make them HIV-resistant .
