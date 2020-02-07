Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

China virus death toll hits 636, more than 30,000 infections
The Guardian  - The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to 636, with the government saying total infections had climbed past 30,000.

10 hours ago
