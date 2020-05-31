Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chinese Doctors: ADC demands health minister’s apology for “misinforming” Nigerians
News photo NNN  - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to apologize for “misinforming” Nigerians on the mission of the 15 Chinese doctors who arrived in the country on April 8.

10 hours ago
