Chinese McDonald apologises for preventing Black people from using their restaurant
Chinese McDonald apologises for preventing Black people from using their restaurant Racism is looking like the next global pandemic as more indiscriminate attitude is shown towards the black race by their white conuterpart.

10 hours ago
1 “100billion was distributed within the presidential villa” – Timi Frank reveals - NGG, 4 hours ago
2 19 die of Lassa fever in Bauchi - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
3 Confusion In Jigawa State Community As 15 Year Old Girl Commits Suicide (Her Reason Will Shock You) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 TOO BAD! One Killed In Bauchi Market Fire (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
5 "We're talking about human lives here" – New York Gov says as he extends lockdown until 15 May - Julia Blaise Blog, 4 hours ago
6 President Trump Accuses Other Countries Of Lying About Coronavirus - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: We smuggled our leader to Cameroon for COVID-19 treatment – Biafra group - Ogene African, 5 hours ago
8 CACOVID shows progress on fight against COVID-19 - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 NCDC replaces Funke Akindele with Toyin Abraham after dumping her for violating lockdown order (Watch Video) - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
10 Finance minister, Ahmed, explains reasons Nigeria was excluded from IMF debt relief - Ripples, 5 hours ago
