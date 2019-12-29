Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chinese Pastor sentenced to jail for subversion
TV360 Nigeria  - The Pastor of Early Rain Covenant Church in China’s southwestern city of Chengdu has been sentenced to nine years in jail over charges of inciting subversion of state power and illegally operating a business.

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Woman Found Guilty Of Lying That She Was Gang-raped - Tori News, 30 mins ago
2 FIRS announces new tax clearance certificate regime - Today, 30 mins ago
3 El-Zakzaky’s Fate Not In El-Rufai’s Hands, Shiites Reply FG - Concise News, 33 mins ago
4 Texas Church Shooting: One Killed Before Gunman Was Shot Dead By Churchgoer - News Dey, 39 mins ago
5 Busola Dakolo, Otedola, Others Make This Day’s ‘Game Changers’ List - Concise News, 49 mins ago
6 Confusion as Nigerian Military armoured tank explodes in Damaturu - Daily Nigerian, 52 mins ago
7 If appointed INEC chairman, I’ll conduct elections without one kobo from FG -Galadima - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
8 True Muslims will not take anyone’s life – Apostle Suleman attacks ISWAP - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
9 Military armoured tank razed by fire in Damaturu - Today, 1 hour ago
10 Update: ‘My Mum & I Ate Her Heart To Get Rich': Photo Of The Murdered LASU Student - 9ja News Arena, 1 hour ago
