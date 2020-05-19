

Chinese President calls for greater support to fight Covid-19 in Africa – Chu Maoming Vanguard News - The Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Chu Moaming, has disclosed that President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China called for greater support for Africa to fight the pandemic of Covid-19, with provision of about US$2 billion over two years to ...



