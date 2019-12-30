Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chinese scientist who edited genes of babies gets 3 years in jail
News photo The Breaking Times  - A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a scientist who claimed to have produced gene-edited babies to three years in prison and fined about $430,000 for violating relevant regulations and ethical principles.

2 hours ago
China slaps 3-yr sentence on ‘gene-editing’ scientist Ripples Nigeria:
A gene-editing scientist in China identified as He Jiankui has been slapped with a 3-year jail term by a Shenzhen-based court for ‘crossing the line’ with his work after women gave birth to gene-edited babies.


   More Picks
1 Woman Found Guilty Of Lying That She Was Gang-raped - Tori News, 30 mins ago
2 FIRS announces new tax clearance certificate regime - Today, 30 mins ago
3 El-Zakzaky’s Fate Not In El-Rufai’s Hands, Shiites Reply FG - Concise News, 33 mins ago
4 Texas Church Shooting: One Killed Before Gunman Was Shot Dead By Churchgoer - News Dey, 39 mins ago
5 Busola Dakolo, Otedola, Others Make This Day’s ‘Game Changers’ List - Concise News, 49 mins ago
6 Confusion as Nigerian Military armoured tank explodes in Damaturu - Daily Nigerian, 52 mins ago
7 If appointed INEC chairman, I’ll conduct elections without one kobo from FG -Galadima - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
8 True Muslims will not take anyone’s life – Apostle Suleman attacks ISWAP - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
9 Military armoured tank razed by fire in Damaturu - Today, 1 hour ago
10 Update: ‘My Mum & I Ate Her Heart To Get Rich': Photo Of The Murdered LASU Student - 9ja News Arena, 1 hour ago
