Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Chinese tests negative for Coronavirus in Lagos
The Eagle Online
- The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known in a statement in the early hours of Thursday
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Lagos – The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has declared that the outcome of investigation and laboratory test conducted on a suspected COVID-19 patient shows negative.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online BREAKING: Coronavirus scare in Lagos, govt announces test result on Chinese citizen The Lagos State government has has denounced the reported suspected case of coronavirus in Lagos, saying there is no confirmed case of the dreaded ...
Naija Loaded:
The Lagos State Government has said that the Chinese citizen who presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, and suspected to have Coronavirus has tested negative to the infection. Commissioner for...
NTA:
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has declared that the outcome of investigation and laboratory test conducted on a suspected COVID-19 patient shows negative.
Today:
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin AbayomiAkin Abayomi, has declared that the outcome of investigation and laboratory test conducted on a suspected COVID-19 patient shows negative.
The News Guru:
The Lagos State Government has said the Chinese citizen who presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja sick on Wednesday and suspected to have Coronavirus, codenamed Covid-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), has tested negative to the disease.
The Will:
LS, February 27, (THEWILL) – The Lagos State Government has declared that the Chinese citizen presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja on Wednesday on suspicion of being infected with Coronavirus has tested negative. Commissioner for Health, Prof.
Prompt News:
The Lagos State Ministry of Health says it is currently investigating a suspected case of COVID-19, and the affected has
Inside Business Online:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the result of the 11 suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tested in Nigeria is negative.
Western Post News:
The Lagos State Government has begun investigation into a suspected case of Coronavirus in the State, as the suspect has been isolated.
Koko Mansion:
Less than two weeks after some Chinese nationals tested negative to coronavirus in Nigeria, another Chinese has undergone test for the disease.
Aledeh:
Coronavirus (Photo credit: China News)
1st for Credible News:
A suspected case of Coronavirus being examined in Lagos has turned out to be negative; sparking relief across the state.
Yes International! Magazine:
Lagos State Government has said that the Chinese citizen who presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja yesterday and suspected to have Corona virus has tested negative to the infection. Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who made this known ...
EnviroNews Nigeria:
A suspected case of coronavirus being examined in Lagos has turned out to be negative, sparking relief across the state.
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]The suspected case of coronavirus, who was admitted and investigated in a private hospital in Lagos since yesterday has turned out negative.The suspect was a Chinese national, who presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja on Wednesday, and ...
