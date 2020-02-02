

News at a Glance



Chopper crash: Osinbajo marks anniversary with thanksgiving NNN - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has marked one year of surviving the 2019 helicopter crash with a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday in Abuja. Osinbajo, on Feb. 2, 2019, came out unhurt alongside 11 other persons in a helicopter ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



