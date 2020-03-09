Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Chris Rock splits with girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke after four years of dating
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Chris Rock, 55, and his girlfriend, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, 36, have split after four years of dating.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Bella Naija:
The four-year romantic journey between Chris Rock and Nigerian-American actress Megalyn Echikunwe has sadly come to an end. Chris and Megalyn quietly broke up a few months ago after four years of dating, according to multiple reports from Page Six. A ...
More Picks
1
Sagay Accuses Buhari of Fuelling APC Crisis By Keeping Mum -
Tori News,
32 mins ago
2
Makinde To Sign Amotekun Bill On Tuesday -
News Break,
35 mins ago
3
Sermon: Joyce Meyer – “Don’t Be Offended by Trouble” -
Naija Page,
39 mins ago
4
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez do the ‘flip the switch’ challenge and it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll see today -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
47 mins ago
5
Nigeria confirms second coronavirus case -
Today,
50 mins ago
6
Buhari hails Justice George Adesola Oguntade at 80 -
News Diary Online,
51 mins ago
7
¨Sit back, relax and wait for Karma!¨ Tanasha Donna rants -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
8
Sudanese premier survives assassination attempt -
Today,
1 hour ago
9
Nigerian teen stunned as he gets a hug and a kiss from Meghan Markle -
Gist Reel,
1 hour ago
10
Oil Prices Decline by 30% on Monday as OPEC Fails to Get Russia Onboard -
Investor King,
1 hour ago
