Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Christians are Dogs and Children of Dogs- Fulani Herdsman
The Herald  - Some Fulani Herdsmen have likened Christians  to dogs who have no place in Nigeria due to their treachery of adopting the religion of the whites.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 23-year Old Rape Victim Sets Herself Ablaze - 9ja News Arena, 1 hour ago
2 Anthony Joshua Secretly Flirted With Manchester City Ace Mahrez’s Wife In Club - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
3 There’s no cold war between me and Rotimi Akeredolu – Ondo deputy governor - Today, 2 hours ago
4 APC hails Cosmas Iwu over Imo assembly lone seat - Today, 2 hours ago
5 Nigerian Man Allegedly Cancels Wedding After Finding Out His Fiancee Took His Photos To A Shrine - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
6 Supreme Court Judgement: ‘Imo Has been Liberated From Okorocha’s Dynasty’ - The Trent, 2 hours ago
7 Police promote 40 DCPs, 98 ACPs, 485 other senior officers - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 ASUU President: Some University lecturers `just not qualified’ - The News, 2 hours ago
9 Mane, Salah and Mahrez make final three contenders for 2019 African Player of the Year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Why Nigeria is more divided under Buhari - Sheikh Gumi reveals - The Giant, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info