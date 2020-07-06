Christians exhibiting reckless confidence in face of Coronavirus pandemic — SGF Boss Mustapha Ladun Liadi Blog - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has said that it is worrisome that some Christians exhibit reckless confidence in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.Mustapha who spoke at the Interdenominational Church ...



News Credibility Score: 99%