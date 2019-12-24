Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Christmas: El-Zakzaky’s Shiites group attends Church service, presents gift
Premium Times  - The IMN is a proscribed Shiite organisation whose leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has been in detention since 2015 after the group clashed with Nigerian soldiers.

Service By Mohammed Lawal Zaria (Kaduna State) Dec. 25, 2019 (NAN) Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiites on Wednesday attended
Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiites on Wednesday attended a Christmas Church service at Church of the Advent, Samaru, Zaria. Speaking in an interview with NAN shortly after the service, the leader of the team, Prof.
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has commended the United States for placing Nigeria in a watch list of nations that engage or tolerate religious persecution.
In an effort to strengthen inter-religious harmony amongst Nigerians, members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites on Wednesday attended a Christmas Church service at Church of the Advent, Samaru, Zaria. Speaking in Zaria shortly ...
Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have attended a Christmas church service in Kaduna state.


