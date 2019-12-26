Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Christmas: MFM GO Olukoya under fire over ‘idol worship’ comment
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa has asked the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, MFM, Dr Daniel Olukoya to tell Christians the exact date to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Giwa, ...

1 Poverty: Nigeria to sink deeper, unless – World Bank - Today, 2 hours ago
2 15 die as passenger plane crashes - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
3 More join race to replace Magu as EFCC boss - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
4 You Are My Biggest Strength: Rosy Meurer Pens Birthday Message To Olakunle Churchill - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 How 2020 budget signed by Buhari was ‘padded’ with N264 billion - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery: The Conspiracy That Will Most Likely Bankrupt Nigeria - Ikenga Chronicles, 3 hours ago
8 Man spotted lying helplessly after allegedly being shot by a police officer in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Simi drags Twitter influencer for saying she desires to be a Marlian - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari's Wanted Ex Aide Obono Obla Sighted In Calabar - CKN Nigeria, 4 hours ago
