News at a Glance



Christmas: Osinbajo, Gowon, Omo-Agege, Onayaikan others attend carol Vanguard News - VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night led many prominent Nigerians including former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon to a special Christmas Carol in singing and praying for a better Nigeria Continue reading Christmas: Osinbajo, Gowon, Omo- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%