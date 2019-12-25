Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Christmas: See beyond eating, drinking, Bishop Ezeokafor urges Christians
Paradise News  - By Ovat Abeng, Awka Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, has urged Christians all over the [...]

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 DJ Cuppy puts 500K in The Fridge as a Christmas Gift to Her Manager (video) - GQ Buzz, 53 mins ago
2 Sanwo-Olu at Christmas Commutes 3 Death Sentences to Life Imprisonment, Frees 6 Other inmates - Metro Watch, 56 mins ago
3 Christmas: See beyond eating, drinking, Bishop Ezeokafor urges Christians - Paradise News, 1 hour ago
4 Funke Akindele, Husband And Twins Share Lovely Christmas Pictures - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
5 Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Sultan tackles CAN over U.S. report on religious persecution in Nigeria - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 58-year-old woman delivers baby boy after missing menstruation for 13 years - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 ‘Four cows and ten bags of rice’; Oshiomhole’s mum rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gifts - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Jonathan’s ex-aide, Doyin Okupe lists 7 diseases that’ll kill Nigeria - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
10 Nigerian man recounts how his mum died  on Christmas day after a guy threw fireworks into their compound - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info