Christmas: Travellers have to pay more on fares
The Guardian  - Those travelling to their various hometowns or outside Lagos to celebrate Christmas and New Year with loved ones have to pay more money for transport, as bus fares have gone up.

4 hours ago
1 Details of Osinbajo, governors meeting during the last 2019 FEC meeting - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
2 With police support, illegal gold mining thrives in Osun communities - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian Christian pilgrims in Israel pray for country at Christmas - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 NAF Command graduates 13 combat pilots - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Banks credit to economy hits N22.61tn - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 Nigerian govt raises the alarm over chemical, nuclear attacks from Boko Haram - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
7 Jemima Osunde, Shuga star, dragged on Twitter for comments about ex-suitor - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
8 Safety Commission embarks on ‘Stay Alive’ campaign - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 Glo Adjudged Telecoms Brand of the Year at World Branding Awards - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Spirit of one Nigeria has left us long ago – Jim Nwobodo - The Citizen, 3 hours ago
