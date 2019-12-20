

News at a Glance



Church Members Demand For Their Tithes After Pastor Buys A New Range Rover Anaedo Online - A popular pastor and founder of Zoe Outreach Embassy, Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri, got what he bargain for when he was attacked by angry church members for issuing a dud cheque to them after investing huge sum of the money in his two companies.



News Credibility Score: 21%



