Churches, Mosques To Reopen as Buhari Relaxes Restriction
Investor King  - Churches, Mosques To Reopen as Buhari Relaxes Restriction President Muhammadu Buhari through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has relaxed restrictions imposed on places of...

3 hours ago
The Federal Government has relaxed the restriction placed on churches, mosques and other places of worship as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this ...
The Federal Government has announced the relaxation of the restriction placed on places of worship as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this ...
The Federal Government on monday Announced the Relaxation on Churches and mosques in the country.
The federal government has lifted the ban on religious gatherings across the country. The government had imposed the ban two months ago to check the spread of coronavirus.
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Effective Tuesday, the Federal Government on Monday announced that the nationwide curfew remains in place but with a new timing of 10pm—4am.


