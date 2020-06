City Girls ft. Lil Baby – Flewed Out Talk Glitz - Flewed Out Song by City Girls Featured artist: Lil Baby Produced by Cheeze Beatz & CuBeatz Album: City On Lock Released: 20 June 2020 On “Flewed Out,” City Girls team up with their label mate, Lil Baby, to rap about their usage of private planes, ...



News Credibility Score: 90%