

News at a Glance



Claims of Fulani’s ownership of Nigeria reckless —Sultan Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Claims of Fulani’s ownership of Nigeria reckless —Sultan THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has disowned a Fulani group’s claim that the Fulani own Nigeria from Sokoto to the Atlantic Ocean. He also said no one can ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



