

News at a Glance



Claims of Sabotage by Police is False – New Rivers CP Counters Wike Nigerian Eye - The New Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Joseph Mukan has countered claims by Governor Nyesom Wike accusing security agencies of sabotaging the enforcement of the order on border closure.CP Mukan at his maiden media briefing at the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



