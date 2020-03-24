

Climate activist, Greta Thunberg, 17, and her dad Svante are self-isolating after showing coronavirus symptoms Linda Ikeji Blog - Greta Thunberg has revealed she has self-isolated after showing coronavirus symptoms. The teenage climate activist from Sweden believes she may have been infected along with her dad, actor Svante Thunberg, who is also showing symptoms for the disease.



