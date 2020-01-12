Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Cobbler arrested for raping, attempting to kill girlfriend
The News  - Adejoke Adeleye Abeokuta A 25 years old cobbler,  Olamide Babayemi, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for raping and making an

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Another 7 Mortar bombs hit US forces’ bases in Iraq - Skytrend News, 53 mins ago
2 Britain’s Ambassador To Iran Arrested After Photographing Protesters Who Demanded The Resignation Of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah - My Celebrity & I, 57 mins ago
3 Buhari greets Sen. President Ahmad Lawan at 61 - Pulse Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Sergio Aguero Sends Warning To Alan Shearer After Breaking Thierry Henry’s Record - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
5 The more they learn the more Trump loses support from Americans on Iran actions - 247 U Reports, 1 hour ago
6 Nigerian Rapper, Vector Tha Viper Visits Nigerian Soldiers In Maiduguri - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Gov. Wike calls for reward system for soldiers to put in their best - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Cobbler arrested for raping, attempting to kill girlfriend - The News, 2 hours ago
9 Defections: Governor Abiodun to receive ADC, PDP bigwigs - Today, 2 hours ago
10 MC Oluomo Dissolves NURTW Lagos Island Branch - News Break, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info