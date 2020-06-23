Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cobhams Asuquo inspires fans with video of him washing a car
2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Visually impaired singer and top producer in the country, Cobhams Asuquo recently shared a video of him washing his car on Instagram. Cobhams was seen washing with no ...
Cobhams Asuquo inspires fans as he shares a video of himself washing a car. Yaba Left Online:
Visually impaired singer and producer, Cobhams Asuquo was recently spotted washing a car in a video shared on his social media page. Cobhams was seen washing with no visible help spotted in the video.
Cobhams Asuquo Inspires Fans As He Shares Video Of Himself Washing Car The New Diplomat:
By Awonuga Oyinlola (The New Diplomat’s Entertainment, Fashion and Sports Desk) Visually impaired Nigerian celebrity, Cobhams Asuquo has demonstrated to
Here is the video of Cobhams Asuquo that everyone is talking about Sidomex Entertainment:
A video, by music producer and singer Cobhams Asuquo, is making rounds on social media and you’d be surprised to know the reason.
‘What manner of man is this’ – Nigerians react after visually impaired Cobhams Asuquo was seen washing his car Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian musician, producer, and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo has left many wondering what type of man he is after he shared a picture of him washing his car.


