Colorado Santa Lookalike Robs Bank, Throws Money In Air Shouting ‘Merry Christmas’
News photo News Dey  - Santa lookalike robs bank, shouts ‘Merry Christmas’ as he throws stolen money in the airDavid Wayne...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Santa lookalike robs bank, throws money in air shouting ‘Merry Christmas’ Vanguard News:
A man who dressed as Santa Claus decided to rob a bank and threw the stolen cash in the air while shouting ‘Merry Christmas’ at passersby, according to police.
The Guardian:
A white-bearded man robbed a bank two days before Christmas, but threw the stolen cash in the air and wished passers-by a merry Christmas, US media reported.
Delta State Governor Okowa Poses With Wife And Grand Kids.... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and his grand children wishing you all a Merry Christmas...
Nigeria Tunes:
An unidentified armed robber splashed stolen cash in the air for passers-by on Christmas day in the US. The white-bearded robber was seen wishing people a merry Christmas while throwing cash he had stolen from a bank two days ago in the air, US media ...
NPress:
A bank robber apparently got in the holiday spirit after holding up a bank in Colorado on Monday just after...
Man Robs Bank , Throws Stolen Money In The Air , Shouting Merry Christmas(Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
A man identified as David Wayne Oliver, aged 65, has allegedly robbed a Colorado bank.


   More Picks
