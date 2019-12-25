

Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’ Vanguard News - A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday. David Wayne Oliver, 65, ...



