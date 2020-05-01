

News at a Glance



Commercial motorcyclist allegedly rapes pregnant woman in Ondo Champion Newspapers - …I lost conciousness, l lost my pregnancy—–Victim alleges DAMISI OJO,Akure Police detectives are probing the whereabouts of a 32-year old commercial cyclist, Laolu Omogunwa for allegedly raping a pregnant woman identified as Sade Jawo at Ago Akingboye ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



