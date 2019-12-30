

News at a Glance



Community Attributes Death Of Swimming Trainee To Lack Of Sporting Facility Nigerian Observer - WARRI – Following the tragic death of Tamarakru Oweiware, a swimming trainee in Torugbene an Ijaw Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, the community has called on the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration to as s matter of urgency, ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



