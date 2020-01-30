

News at a Glance



Community Policing: LG chairmen, monarchs, others to recruit, screen 40,000 CPOs Vanguard News - Lagos Police boss meets with screening committee By Evelyn Usman – Lagos Move towards recruiting 40,000 Community Policing Officers, CPOs that will assist the Police in their duties, have begun, as the Lagos State Police Command has set up a screening ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



