Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Commuters stranded as commercial drivers withdraw services in Cross River
News photo Premium Times  - The commercial drivers are protesting the alleged illegal taxation by some thugs and local government officials in the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Thousands Seen Trekking As Commercial Drivers Strike In Calabar The Trent:
Commercial drivers in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Monday, August 3, 2020, withdrew their services to protest alleged illegal taxation by some thugs and local government officials in the state.
Taxi drivers protest arbitrary taxation, extortion of money in Cross River Daily Post:
Taxi drivers in Cross River State Monday protested against ticketing and extortion of money from people suspected to be government agents.
Commuters stranded as commercial drivers withdraw services in Cross River Today:
Commercial drivers in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Monday withdrew their services to protest alleged illegal taxation by some thugs and local government officials in the state.


   More Picks
1 Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m - The Punch, 3 hours ago
2 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG begins decontamination of unity schools - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info