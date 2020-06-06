Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Condition of Service: Reps endorse resolution of 8th NASS on tenure elongation for NASS Staff
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Condition of Service: Reps endorse resolution of 8th NASS on tenure elongation for NASS Staff As the controversy rages over the retirement age of the Staff of the National Assembly, the leadership of the House of Representatives (Reps) ...

1 Reports that I won’t seek re-election in 2023 ‘half-truth’ —Gov Sule - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
5 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 New York Lifts Curfew A Day Early After Peaceful Night Of Protests - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities - The News, 3 hours ago
