Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Condolences pour in for actor Jovan Muthray who died
News photo Ogene African  - PRETORIA, South Africa – Condolences are pouring in for South African comedian and actor Jòvan Muthray who died on Sunday. Muthray resided in Laudium, Pretoria. Circumstances around his death is unknown and his family have not released a statement yet.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Schools reopening: Oyo commences training of teachers - Newzandar News, 52 mins ago
2 PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election - Western Post News, 1 hour ago
3 Nigeria Says West Africa Bloc Backing WTO Pick - IB Times AU - IB Times AU, 1 hour ago
4 APC not worried over Giadom’s letter to INEC, says Issa-Onilu - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Ex-Edo speaker quits APC - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 How my uncle who is a Boko Haram member raped me – Teenage girl - Top Naija, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19: UK Govt Funds PCR Machine to Speed up NCDC Testing - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos police command release official statement on the murder-suicide incident that happened in Lekki. See photo of the knives used in the murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Male worker found guilty of sexual assault ‘ll face dismissal – Ekiti govt. - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
10 UTME: No uniform minimum score for admission into varsities, others ― JAMB - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info