News at a Glance



Conductor distributing ‘ogogoro’ to every passenger as he insist they ‘sanitize’ their hands (video) Unknown Source - Trending video online shiows a bus conductor distributing ogogoro and insisting all passenger use it to sanitize their hands, In a video shared by a passenger, the conductor is seen giving the alcoholic drink, known locally as ogogoro, to his ...



News Credibility Score: 1%