

News at a Glance



Confusion in Abuja as miscreants attack, disrupt CSOs protest over Sowore, others Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online BREAKING: Confusion in Abuja as miscreants attack, disrupt CSOs protest over Sowore, others SOME miscreants, on Monday in Abuja, attacked and disrupted peaceful protest organised by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) over the continued ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



