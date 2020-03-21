Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabélé dies from Coronavirus
13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: Barcelona considering salary cuts for it’s players and coaching staff as wage bill hits €562m - MusBizu Beat, 58 mins ago
2 Nigerian troops kill 26 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara - Daily Nigerian, 1 hour ago
3 Buhari did not ban travels from UK until her daughter returned-Reno Omokri - Ife Knows, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Suspected case in Ondo tests negative – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 FG suspends railway services Monday as coronavirus cases increase - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
6 Autonomy not to disintegrate Ekiti communities – Gov Fayemi - Unknown Source, 2 hours ago
7 COVID-19:Passengers stranded as Benin Republic closes border - NNN, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavírus: Nigerians Knock Nigerian Presidential Aide Garba Shehu For Inviting People to Open Gathering - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
9 Lagos police commissioner orders immediate release of suspects arrested for minor offences as part of preventive measures against coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 FG shuts Lagos, Abuja airports Monday - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
