Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
Nigerian Tribune
9
The Guardian
10
Nairaland Forum
11
Premium Times
12
Naija Loaded
13
Too Xclusive
14
Bella Naija
15
AIT
News at a Glance
Contract rebels leave Burnley short against Man City
The Guardian
- Burnley manager Sean Dyche was unable to name a full bench for Monday's trip to Manchester City as a number of players refused to take part after not being offered contract extensions.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Burnley have condemned the appearance of a plane flying a banner that read “White Lives Matter Burnley” over the Etihad Stadium at the start of Monday’s Premier League match against Manchester City. Shortly after players from both sides took a knee to ...
Daily Times:
According to reports, Joe Hart will not be offered a short-term contract extension at Burnley and he will leave the club on June 30.
Ripples:
Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden both scored twice as Manchester City thrash Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League on Monday night. Details to follow.
Olisa TV:
Manchester City romped to a 5-0 win over Burnley at an empty Etihad to ensure Liverpool will not be able…Read More
NNN:
Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals apiece as the hosts crushed a woeful Burnley 5-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) at The Etihad stadium on Monday. Manchester City showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight ...
FC Naija:
Manchester City will host Burnley in the next Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, here are the main details of the upcoming clash on Monday evening.
The Eagle Online:
Manchester City showed their impressive strength in depth, making eight changes but were still too strong for the visitors
Slayminded:
Burnley Football Club have issued a statement condemning fans that organised a plane carrying a banner that read ‘white lives matter Burnley’ to fly overhead during the Clarets’ Monday night Premier League clash with Manchester City. The aircraft ...
Newzandar News:
Foden scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Arsenal last week and his strike against Burnley means he has scored in consecutive [...]
Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Burnley have issued a strongly-worded condemnation after an offensive banner which read 'White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over the Etihad Stadium during their game with Manchester City.Read more »
Wotzup NG:
Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-0 at an empty Etihad to ensure Liverpool will not be able to clinch the Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez scored twice, while David Silva grabbed what could ...
Yawnaija:
Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez helped themselves to two goals apiece as Manchester City ran up a 5-0 Premier League win over Burnley. Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the 3-0 win against Arsenal on Wednesday with Foden handed a rare Premier League ...
