Controversially Sacked Nigerian Journalist Gets New Job
Naija Loaded  - A former deputy editor of Brittle paper, Otorisirieze Obi-young, who was sacked under controversial circumstances, has gotten a new job. The journalist, who was axed over editorial concerns trailing a...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 New York reports 109 new deaths from Coronavirus - Julia Blaise Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Boundary between Anambra and Delta shut with iron barriers - TVC News, 7 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Some Muslims In Nassarawa, Kano Others Disregards FG’s Social Distancing Orders, Marks Eid-El-Fitr (see Photos) - The New Era News, 7 hours ago
4 Covid-19: We did not erect concrete slabs at Onitsha head bridge – Anambra Govt - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
5 Master suicide bomber/spy, responsible for several Boko Haram killings, arrested - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
6 FG set to re-open Akanu Ibiam Airport after COVID -19 lockdown - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
7 Man 48 arrested for allegedly defiling two daughters  – VELOXNEWS - Velox News, 7 hours ago
8 Kogi Guber: PDP reveals next action as Gov Yayaya Bello wins at Tribunal - Newzandar News, 7 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Herders in Plateau express mixed feelings about ranching - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
10 President Buhari Celebrates Eid-el-fitr With His Immediate Family In The Statehouse (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
