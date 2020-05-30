Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Channels Television
3
This Day
4
Leadership
5
Financial Watch
6
Linda Ikeji Blog
7
Daily Times
8
Complete Sports
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Techpoint
11
The Guardian
12
Nairaland Forum
13
Premium Times
14
Naija Loaded
15
Too Xclusive
News at a Glance
Controversies trails Kogi Covid-19 index case as family debunks death rumour of patient
Ofofo
- The family of Chief Imam of Kabba, Kogi State, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, on Saturday, confirmed that the Chief Imam is not dead. This came following reports, on Saturday, that the Kabba Chief Imam is dead.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Of Nigeria:
The late Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, has died of coronavirus, his family has confirmed. This is coming after hours after the Kogi state commissioner for information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, accused the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( ...
News Break:
The index case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kogi State has been identified as Ahmad Ejibunu, the Chief Imam of Kabba. This was disclosed by Tai Ejibunu, the Obatebise of Oweland and a member of the patient’s family, in a statement on Friday, ...
Ogene African:
KOGI, Nigeria – Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, has been confirmed as the index case of COVID-19 in Kogi state.
Tori News:
Melaye in a statement on Saturday said he knows one of the COVID-19 patients from Kabba.
