Controversy trails decline of COVID-19 cases in Kano
The Guardian  - Dipping figures of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Kano State is generating mixed feelings amid growing concern on the credibility of the results being released by the authorities.

2 hours ago
Newzandar News:
By Kolade Adeyemi, Kano The Director Centre for Infectious Diseases Research(CIDR) Bayero University Kano, Professor Isa Abubakar, has said the purported decline in the [...]
Ogene African:
KANO, Nigeria – The Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano; Professor Isa Abubakar has faulted Kano State Government’s submission on the decline in the number of Coronavirus infected Persons in the State. The ...
Ripples:
The claim by the Kano State government that there is a decline in recorded cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state has been described as premature.
Abuja Reporters:
Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Isa Abubakar has expressed worry over the decline in the number of samples being supplied to the state epidemiology team for COVID-19 tests.
See Naija:
The Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano; Professor Isa Abubakar has faulted Kano State Government’s submission on the decline in the number of Coronavirus infected Persons in the State. The Director warned that ...
Velox News:
Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Isa Abubakar has expressed worry over the decline in the number of samples being supplied to the state epidemiology team for COVID-19 tests.
All Naija Media:
Kolade Adeyemi, Kano   DIRECTOR, Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Isa Abubakar has raised concerns over
Gistvile:
Premium Times:
There was a decline in the number of infections reported on Sunday (307) compared to the number reported on Saturday (553).
Linda Ikeji Blog:
307 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Leadership:
The Kogi State government yesterday distanced itself from what it described as the “provocative position” of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on the COVID-19 controversies in the state, insisting that the medical body was “probably enraged that ...


