Convoy Of Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Kills Man In Owo Sahara Reporters - The convoy of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has killed a middle-age man in Owo area of the state. SaharaReporterslearnt that a driver in the convoy of the governor on high speed rammed into the man and crushed him to death.



