

News at a Glance



Corona Virus: Nigerians Slam Davido For Allegedly Holding A Show In Ibadan Jaguda.com - Nigerians on Twitter have slammed musician Davido for not adhering to precautionary measures against the spread of Corona Virus (Covid-19). News has it that the ‘Sweet in the Middle’ crooner had performed at a show in Ibadan yesterday after the Federal ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



