Corona Virus: PDP Berates Buhari For Negligence…Seeks Concerted Effort, Adoption of Ebola Intervention Strategy
The Breaking Times  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Buhari Presidency for its negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians leading to the avoidable entrance of the deadly corona virus into our dear country.

3 hours ago
