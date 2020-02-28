Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Corona Virus: PDP Berates Buhari For Negligence…Seeks Concerted Effort, Adoption of Ebola Intervention Strategy
Nigeria Tunes  - The Breaking Times The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Buhari Presidency for its negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians leading to the avoidable entrance of the deadly corona virus into our dear ...

11 hours ago
The Giant:
The PDP has blasted the Buhari-led government over the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria.The party in a statement released by its spokesperson, Kola Olgbondiyan, said the infection is as a result of the negligence that has characterised ...
The PDP has blasted the Buhari-led government over the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The party in a statement...


